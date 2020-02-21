Employees of National Center for Torture Prevention visit Atambayev

Employees of the National Center for Prevention of Torture visited the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Director of the National Center Nurdin Sulaimanov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, information about low blood pressure of the former head of state was confirmed.

«Almazbek Atambayev really has low blood pressure, which also spikes. During the conversation, Atambayev said that he had a headache in the morning, and the tonometer recorded a pressure of 85/59, while his normal is 110/70. The person under investigation is under medical supervision,» Nurdin Sulaimanov said.

The director of the National Center noted that there were no complaints to the administration of the pre-trial detention center and its employees from Almazbek Atambayev.

The sons of Atambayev, Seid and Kadyrbek, posted on social media about the critical state of his father’s health. The lawyer of the former head of state Zamir Jooshev also informed about low pressure of his client. The State Committee for National Security refutes this information, stressing that the condition of the person under investigation is within the normal range.

The defense asks to invite independent doctors and provide them with the results of daily monitoring of his blood pressure. Zamir Jooshev told that lawyers were denied.