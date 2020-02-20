12:18
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev is under round-the-clock medical supervision

The ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is under round-the-clock medical supervision of doctors on duty at the medical unit of the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Press center of the state committee reported.

The former president’s state of health is stable. «The defendant has no complaints. If any, then, of course, the doctors will provide emergency assistance,» the State Committee for National Security informed.

The press center also noted that Almazbek Atambayev did not refuse food, he, like all those kept in the pre-trial detention center, was fed on schedule. He also regularly receives parcels from relatives and friends.

Yesterday, the sons of Atambayev, Seid and Kadyrbek, posted on social media about critical state of his father’s health. The lawyer of the former head of state Zamir Jooshev also informed about low blood pressure of his client. The State Committee for National Security refutes these information, stressing that the condition of the person under investigation is within the normal range.

The defense asked to invite independent doctors and provide them with the results of daily monitoring of his blood pressure. Zamir Jooshev told that the lawyers were denied.
