12:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Death toll from novel coronavirus exceeds 2,100 people

Number of people who died from the novel coronavirus has reached 2,126 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The number of infected with the virus has reached 75,725 people. Over the past day, the number of confirmed cases of the disease has increased by 526.

As of today, 16,330 people recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 62,031 cases, 2,921 dead and 10,337 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus is registered is also increasing. As of today, 1,100 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 27 countries. Most of the patients are in Japan (84), Thailand (35), Singapore (84), Hong Kong (65), South Korea (82), Taiwan (24), Australia (15), Germany (16), USA (29) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/144185/
views: 74
Print
Related
Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship die from coronavirus
Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus
Over 75,000 people infected with coronavirus in China
Border Service tells about control over citizens arriving from abroad
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Kyrgyzstani infected with coronavirus: His cabin neighbor has virus
Kyrgyzstani gets infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship
Almost 13,000 people recover from new coronavirus in China
Arrived from Wuhan pregnant woman placed in maternity hospital
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
Popular
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan
20 February, Thursday
12:11
Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship die from coronavirus Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship die from...
11:59
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about judicial reform
11:38
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives at Parliament
11:33
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev is under round-the-clock medical supervision
11:25
Death toll from novel coronavirus exceeds 2,100 people