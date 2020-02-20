Suspects in rape of mentally ill girl arrested

Men suspected of rape of a minor girl were placed in a pretrial detention center. The Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Alai District Court.

«Both suspects pleaded guilty. According to preliminary data, they called the girl outside by phone and then had a sexual contact with her against her will in a car,» the police department said.

Recall, men suspected of rape of a mentally ill girl were arrested in Alai district. The mother of the 17-year-old teenager reported the fact of the crime to the police.