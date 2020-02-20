Suspects in rape of mentally ill girl arrested

Men suspected of rape of a minor girl were placed in a pretrial detention center. The Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.
«Both suspects pleaded guilty. According to preliminary data, they called the girl outside by phone and then had a sexual contact with her against her will in a car,» the police department said.
Recall, men suspected of rape of a mentally ill girl were arrested in Alai district. The mother of the 17-year-old teenager reported the fact of the crime to the police.