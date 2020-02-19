Electrician gets burns at Bishkek HPP

An incident occurred at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Press service of Electric Stations OJSC reports.

When connecting in the oil switch circuit for testing, the senior duty electrician of the electrical service got partial burns to the face and back of the hands.

«35-year-old T.Sh. was provided with the first aid. He was taken to the hospital. According to preliminary estimates of doctors, he received burns of 4 percent of the body surface. A commission was set up on the fact of the incident to find out its causes and circumstances,» the company said.