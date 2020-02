Alisher Abdrakhmanov was appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Former plenipotentiary representative Akram Madumarov was appointed the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan last week.