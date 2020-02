President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which Akram Madumarov was appointed the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputies of the Parliament considered the candidacy of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region, Akram Madumarov, for the post of the Deputy Prime Minister for power bloc and border issues at a parliament meeting yesterday.

At least 87 deputies voted for Akram Madumarov, 1 — against.