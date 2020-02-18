Almost 13,000 people recover from new coronavirus in China

The number of people who have recovered from a novel coronavirus in China has grown to 12,692 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the coronavirus reached 73,332 people. The number of confirmed cases of the disease has increased by 2,000 people.

At least 1,873 people died from the virus.

The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 59,989 cases of the coronavirus, 1,789 dead and 7,862 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were registered is also increasing. Up to date, 896 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 27 countries. Most of the patients are in Japan (66), Thailand (35), Singapore (77), Hong Kong (60), South Korea (30), Taiwan (22), Australia (15), Germany (16), USA (15) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.