14:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almost 13,000 people recover from new coronavirus in China

The number of people who have recovered from a novel coronavirus in China has grown to 12,692 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the coronavirus reached 73,332 people. The number of confirmed cases of the disease has increased by 2,000 people.

At least 1,873 people died from the virus.

The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 59,989 cases of the coronavirus, 1,789 dead and 7,862 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were registered is also increasing. Up to date, 896 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 27 countries. Most of the patients are in Japan (66), Thailand (35), Singapore (77), Hong Kong (60), South Korea (30), Taiwan (22), Australia (15), Germany (16), USA (15) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/143965/
views: 37
Print
Related
Arrived from Wuhan pregnant woman placed in maternity hospital
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
Almost 11,000 people recover from novel coronavirus
600 coronavirus quarantine units to be opened in Hong Kong Disneyland
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Over 1,700 doctors in China get infected with coronavirus, six died
Over 7,000 people recover from novel coronavirus
40 students from China return to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
18 February, Tuesday
14:26
Almost 13,000 people recover from new coronavirus in China Almost 13,000 people recover from new coronavirus in C...
14:18
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 2.5 times in some Bishkek districts
14:15
Project on preferential financing of farmers launched in Kyrgyzstan
13:15
Capital of Kyrgyzstan to have own design code
13:03
Arrested for bribe commandant of General Staff found guilty, fined