Arrived from Wuhan pregnant woman placed in maternity hospital

A pregnant woman who came from Wuhan city (China) was placed in a maternity hospital, and was not quarantined. Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, a relative of one of the patients of the maternity hospital told her about this.

«Deputy Health Minister Tolo Isakov confirmed the information at a meeting of the Committee on Social Issues of the Parliament. But how can she be placed in the hospital, bypassing quarantine? All this time we were told that there are certain wards for quarantine, where people from China are placed. The whole world opens special isolated wards, and we place them in an ordinary ward. But the walls, ceiling, doors do not protect against possible spread of the infection. There are premature newborns with weak immunity at the maternity hospital,» said Aida Ismailova.

The deputy added that the deputy minister replied: the patient was not infected; she was checked with a thermal imager.

«But the thermal imager is also not a panacea. He also said that they made laboratory tests, but when did they manage to do it? The epidemiological situation in the country is already tense, and the Ministry of Health contributes to the possible spread of the disease,» she said.

Recall, according to the latest data, 1,775 people have died from the novel coronavirus all over the world.