15:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Activists propose to declare Tajik General persona non grata in Kyrgyzstan

A statement by the head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Sughd region of Tajikistan, Major General Abdullo Navjuvonov, is a threat to the security of all Central Asia. Civil activist Toktaiym Umetalieva announced at a round table discussion on border issues today.

According to her, Abdullo Navjuvonov posed a dangerous challenge.

«His words can be regarded as the official position of the authorities. This statement is aimed at the conflict not only between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,» Toktayim Umetalieva said.

Activists intend to hold a rally at the Embassy of Tajikistan in Bishkek.

«We will address the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon with a demand to dismiss the provocateur — general and consider his responsibility. And our authorities should ban Abdullo Navjuvonov and his family from entering Kyrgyzstan,» Toktaiym Umetalieva said.

The Tajik General stated at his first press conference on February 12 that Batken had never been Kyrgyz land in the past.
link: https://24.kg/english/143851/
views: 26
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan exchanges its territories with Tajikistan for its own plots
Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan
Land plots for exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border not approved
Kyrgyzstan proposes to hold Kyrgyz-Tajik business forum
Exchange of land plots with Tajikistan starts in Batken
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses border issues with Emomali Rahmon
Land exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border discussed in Bishkek
Chingiz Aidarbekov stands up for Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan
Delegations to discuss settlement of border problems in Bishkek
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
17 February, Monday
15:40
Activists propose to declare Tajik General persona non grata in Kyrgyzstan Activists propose to declare Tajik General persona non...
15:23
National Olympic Committee comments on Chinese outfits for athletes
14:54
Kyrgyzstan exchanges its territories with Tajikistan for its own plots
14:31
More than 1,000 people rally against logistics center in At-Bashi
14:27
Blogger Sydyman to be held accountable for inciting inter-regional hatred