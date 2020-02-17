Activists propose to declare Tajik General persona non grata in Kyrgyzstan

A statement by the head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Sughd region of Tajikistan, Major General Abdullo Navjuvonov, is a threat to the security of all Central Asia. Civil activist Toktaiym Umetalieva announced at a round table discussion on border issues today.

According to her, Abdullo Navjuvonov posed a dangerous challenge.

«His words can be regarded as the official position of the authorities. This statement is aimed at the conflict not only between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,» Toktayim Umetalieva said.

Activists intend to hold a rally at the Embassy of Tajikistan in Bishkek.

«We will address the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon with a demand to dismiss the provocateur — general and consider his responsibility. And our authorities should ban Abdullo Navjuvonov and his family from entering Kyrgyzstan,» Toktaiym Umetalieva said.

The Tajik General stated at his first press conference on February 12 that Batken had never been Kyrgyz land in the past.