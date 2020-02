An excavator with body of a Kumtor employee was found in Dzheti-Oguz district in a bay near Petrov lake. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported to 24.kg news agency.

Rescuers pulled out the equipment with the man’s body at about 11.00 on February 16. The body of the deceased was handed over to employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall, the employee of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC operated an excavator on Petrov lake. The equipment fell through the ice and drowned.