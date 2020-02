Students, who arrived from Wuhan city (China), were discharged from the hospital after quarantine. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

After 14 days of compulsory quarantine, 18 students were discharged in satisfactory condition.

«All of them, after appropriate check at the airport, were quarantined, checked for the symptoms of the new coronavirus — their test results are negative. Only medical workers contacted them during the quarantine period,» the ministry noted.

On February 2, Kyrgyzstanis, who were in Wuhan, were delivered by special flight to Bishkek from Nur-Sultan, where they arrived with the assistance of the Kazakh side.