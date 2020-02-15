15:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe

Kyrgyzstanis consider China as the main economic threat to the republic. Results of a survey say.

As of today, 54 percent of respondents consider the PRC as a threat. The United States take the second place (29 percent), and Tajikistan — the third place (25 percent).

At the same time, 88 percent of Kyrgyzstanis consider Russia as the most important economic partner, 47 percent — Kazakhstan, and 25 percent — the European Union and Turkey.

Currently, 98 percent of respondents rated relations with Russia as good, 80 percent — with Kazakhstan, 65 percent — with Turkey. But 55 percent of respondents consider relations with China as good, and 22 percent — as bad. As for the United States, 44 percent rated the relationship between the countries as good and 19 percent — as bad. As for Tajikistan, the difference in estimates is small. At least 45 percent consider the relations with the neighboring republic as positive, then 30 percent rated them as negative.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among Kyrgyzstanis. At least 1,483 people from all over the country participated in it. The survey was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.
link: https://24.kg/english/143747/
views: 75
Print
Related
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
Over 1,700 doctors in China get infected with coronavirus, six died
Over 7,000 people recover from novel coronavirus
40 students from China return to Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people
New coronavirus from China gets official name
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 1,100 people
At least 82 Kyrgyzstanis still quarantined due to coronavirus
Situation on border: Doctors are on duty at all checkpoints
Foreign Ministry to continue evacuation of Kyrgyz students from China
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000 Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000
Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people
15 February, Saturday
13:51
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital af...
13:45
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
12:50
Facebook user suspected of inciting ethnic hatred
12:10
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
11:53
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 3 times in some Bishkek districts