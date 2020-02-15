Staff reshuffle at State Tax Service: Heads of territorial departments replaced

A number of personnel decisions have been made in the territorial tax bodies of Kyrgyzstan. Corresponding orders were signed by the Chairman of the State Tax Service Kabyl Abdaliev. Press service of the STS reported.

E. Choyunov, head of the STS department in Osh city, was transferred to the post of head of the STS in Jalal-Abad.

Prior to the competitive selection, R. Adalov became the acting head of the State Tax Service Department in Osh.

K. Ormonov, who held the post of head of the STS department in Jalal-Abad, was transferred to the State Tax Service Department in Oktyabrsky district in Bishkek.

The former head of Oktyabrsky district, A. Karimov, has been transferred to the central office of the STS as the head of the department.

The rotation was carried out in order to optimize management activities, as well as increase the efficiency of the tax bodies in collection of taxes and insurance payments.