Tax officer in Bishkek embezzles 600,000 soms through fake licenses

A tax inspector from the Tax Service Department for Leninsky district has been detained in Bishkek, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The investigation found that the senior inspector of the excisable goods control department, Sh.U.U., had illegally provided «consulting services» to accounting firms.

Since early 2024, the suspect reportedly received more than 600,000 soms from an entrepreneur in exchange for assistance in obtaining tax licenses. However, instead of issuing legitimate documents, the inspector allegedly issued forged licenses and did not register them in the unified taxpayer database, pocketing all the funds received.

SCNS officers detained Sh.U.U. and placed him in the SCNS pretrial detention facility.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting additional investigative measures to identify other officials who may have been involved in the corruption scheme.