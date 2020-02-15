Some districts of Bishkek and Tokmak to have no gas

Gas supply will be shut off in some districts of Bishkek and Tokmak cities. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In connection with emergency recovery work, supply of gas will be cut off in the following areas of the capital:

On February 17-18 — Ankara Street, 4a, 14, 3/109, 3/103, 3/101, 3/1, 27;

On February 18-20 — in the area bounded by Moskovskaya, Toktogul, Logvinenko, Panfilov Streets;

On February 19-20 — Isanov Street, 98.

The following areas of Tokmak city will have no gas: