10:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection

The European Union has transferred €5.75 million to support the social protection sector of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The grant was transferred to the account of the Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance as part of budget support. The Government will get the tranche in the coming days. This is the third and final payment in the framework of the budget support program of the social protection system of the republic. The aim of the program was to assist the Government in reforming the ​​social protection sector.

The total amount of grants allocated under the program since 2016 amounted to €16.5 million.

The main results of the program are improvement of interaction between the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and non-governmental organizations providing services to vulnerable groups of the population, development of foster services for children, reform of boarding schools and development of the social worker profession. The EU also provides consulting and technical assistance, trains employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the Ministry of Finance," the statement says.

The budget support program for the social protection sector of Kyrgyzstan is being implemented as part of the EU Multi-Annual Indicative Program for 2014-2020 with a total budget of €174 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/143726/
views: 61
Print
Related
UK withdraws from the European Union
EU and Central Asia: Tackling climate change is a priority
EU transfers €8.05 million grant for education to Kyrgyzstan
EU to spend €800,000 on combating gender-based violence in Kyrgyzstan
EU High Representative praises KR's efforts to tackle environmental issues
Additional measures needed for Kyrgyz exporters to benefit from GSP +
New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020
Bishkek to host 1st European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum
Border Management Assistance Program in Central Asia BOMCA-9 to be extended
Trade Union Law. EU Delegation monitors situation
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000 Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000
Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people
15 February, Saturday
10:23
Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Luxembourg Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Luxembourg
10:17
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
09:46
Household visits used in Kyrgyzstan for child abuse prevention
09:31
Transport Ministry notifies of mountain roads blocking in case of snowfall
09:18
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs, traffic police and courts as most corrupt
14 February, Friday
17:40
Over 1,700 doctors in China get infected with coronavirus, six died
17:33
Kursan Asanov’s case. Damirbek Paizylda uulu remanded in custody
17:05
11,500 new jobs created in Bishkek
16:47
Kyrgyzstan to punish for organized crime groups financing