EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection

The European Union has transferred €5.75 million to support the social protection sector of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The grant was transferred to the account of the Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance as part of budget support. The Government will get the tranche in the coming days. This is the third and final payment in the framework of the budget support program of the social protection system of the republic. The aim of the program was to assist the Government in reforming the ​​social protection sector.

The total amount of grants allocated under the program since 2016 amounted to €16.5 million.

The main results of the program are improvement of interaction between the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and non-governmental organizations providing services to vulnerable groups of the population, development of foster services for children, reform of boarding schools and development of the social worker profession. The EU also provides consulting and technical assistance, trains employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the Ministry of Finance," the statement says.

The budget support program for the social protection sector of Kyrgyzstan is being implemented as part of the EU Multi-Annual Indicative Program for 2014-2020 with a total budget of €174 million.