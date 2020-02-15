Transport Ministry notifies of mountain roads blocking in case of snowfall

If the weather and climate conditions worsen in the evening and at night, restrictions on movement of trucks along passes sections of Kyrgyzstan’s roads will be imposed. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

The ministry noted that Kyrgyzhydromet forecast snow in most of the territory of Talas and Batken regions, in foothill and mountainous regions of Osh, Jalal-Abad regions, and in mountainous regions of Chui region tomorrow.

The Ministry of Transport reminded that heavy precipitations deteriorate visibility on roads that would lead to difficulties in the movement of vehicles.

«Sand and gravel mix will be scattered at Too-Ashuu pass in Chui region, Ala-Bel and Kok-Bel passes — in Jalal-Abad, Otmok pass — in Talas during the snowfall. In addition, vehicles are checked for snow chains, winter tires and winter diesel fuel at all the checkpoints,» the report says.

If the weather conditions worsen, restriction on the passage of trucks to prevent artificial hours-long traffic jams will be imposed.

«Trucks often block the road for other cars. Therefore, measures are being taken to restrict their movement,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.