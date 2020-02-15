10:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Transport Ministry notifies of mountain roads blocking in case of snowfall

If the weather and climate conditions worsen in the evening and at night, restrictions on movement of trucks along passes sections of Kyrgyzstan’s roads will be imposed. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

The ministry noted that Kyrgyzhydromet forecast snow in most of the territory of Talas and Batken regions, in foothill and mountainous regions of Osh, Jalal-Abad regions, and in mountainous regions of Chui region tomorrow.

The Ministry of Transport reminded that heavy precipitations deteriorate visibility on roads that would lead to difficulties in the movement of vehicles.

«Sand and gravel mix will be scattered at Too-Ashuu pass in Chui region, Ala-Bel and Kok-Bel passes — in Jalal-Abad, Otmok pass — in Talas during the snowfall. In addition, vehicles are checked for snow chains, winter tires and winter diesel fuel at all the checkpoints,» the report says.

If the weather conditions worsen, restriction on the passage of trucks to prevent artificial hours-long traffic jams will be imposed.

«Trucks often block the road for other cars. Therefore, measures are being taken to restrict their movement,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/143721/
views: 66
Print
Related
Term of imprisonment of ex-deputy head of Transport Ministry reduced
Snow falls in Issyk-Kul region
Livestock dies in mountains of Kyrgyzstan due to heavy snowfall
Snow covers Too-Ashuu pass and Suusamyr valley in Kyrgyzstan
New head of Transport Ministry demands automatic control systems in transport
Zhanat Beishenov nominated for post of Transport Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan detained with $50,000 bribe
Deputy of Parliament announces most corrupt ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Transport Ministry voices price of passportization of roads
Transport Ministry intends to graduate pilots with flying practice
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000 Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000
Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people
15 February, Saturday
10:23
Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Luxembourg Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Luxembourg
10:17
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
09:46
Household visits used in Kyrgyzstan for child abuse prevention
09:31
Transport Ministry notifies of mountain roads blocking in case of snowfall
09:18
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs, traffic police and courts as most corrupt
14 February, Friday
17:40
Over 1,700 doctors in China get infected with coronavirus, six died
17:33
Kursan Asanov’s case. Damirbek Paizylda uulu remanded in custody
17:05
11,500 new jobs created in Bishkek
16:47
Kyrgyzstan to punish for organized crime groups financing