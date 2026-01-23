Snow, fog, icy roads: Chui region police urge drivers to exercise caution

Heavy snowfall, fog, and icy conditions have been recorded on Bishkek—Osh highway in the area of Too-Ashuu mountain pass. Icy roads and difficult traffic conditions are also reported on bypass roads in Issyk-Ata and Kemin districts, as well as in mountainous areas. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The police reminded motorists of the need to strictly observe traffic regulations when traveling.

Drivers are advised to:

observe speed limits and maintain a safe distance between vehicles;

avoid sudden maneuvers, abrupt braking, and unjustified overtaking;

check the technical condition of their vehicles before departure, especially the braking system, lighting equipment, and windshield wipers;

if possible, refrain from long-distance travel and trips to mountainous areas until weather conditions stabilize.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs urged pedestrians to be extremely cautious when crossing roads, comply with traffic rules, and use reflective elements in the dark or in poor visibility conditions.