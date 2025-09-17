Too-Ashuu and Otmok mountain passes covered with snow

Too-Ashuu and Otmok mountain passes were covered with snow overnight, making traffic difficult and causing icy conditions on the road, eyewitnesses reported.

Road service staff are reminding drivers to use winter tires and strictly observe speed limits.

Despite the warnings, numerous minor traffic accidents occurred overnight and in the morning, with cars skidding off the road and colliding due to the slippery surface.

Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution and, if possible, postpone trips through the passes until weather conditions improve.