26 shepherds and their flocks rescued from snow traps in Toktogul

Twenty-six shepherds and their flocks have been rescued from snow traps in Toktogul, the district administration reported.

According to officials, heavy snowfall left livestock breeders grazing animals in high-altitude areas without communication and blocked at their winter camps.

A decision was made to launch a rescue operation. More than 50 local residents set out for the pastures on horseback, as it was impossible to reach the mountainous areas by vehicle due to heavy snowdrifts.

By last evening, nine shepherds and their flocks were brought down from the winter camps. Some livestock breeders refused to return and chose to remain at their locations to continue grazing their animals. The reasons for this decision are being clarified.

The district administration also noted that efforts to clear internal roads in the area are ongoing.
