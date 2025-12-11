Eight vehicles freed from snowdrift in Tyup district

Sudden weather changes on the evening of December 10 caused heavy snowdrifts in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region, leaving eight vehicles stuck in snow on Toktoyan — Chon-Toguzbai — Mikhailovka road. The press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported.

According to the ministry, a rapid response team led by Mirlan Karabaev, colonel, head of the MES department for Issyk-Kul region, was dispatched to the site. Together with civil defense services, they freed all the vehicles from the snow. The condition of the passengers was reported as stable.

Relevant services continued clearing the road using engineering machinery.

Earlier, the MES had issued a warning about a sharp deterioration in weather from December 8 to 10. Due to precipitation, meteorologists had forecast snow avalanches and the formation of snowdrifts in several mountainous areas.