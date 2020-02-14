Sellers of Alamedin market hold rally in Bishkek

Sellers of Alamedin market hold a protest at the building of Sverdlovsky district administration. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

The protesters trade near a gas filling station located at the market. But the market’s management forbids them to work there and are trying to relocate them into the territory of the market. Traders ask the City Hall to allow them to work on their original places.

The Head of the Office of the Sverdlovsky district administration, Azamat Japarov, confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. According to him, about 40 people came to the building of the district administration. Earlier, the City Hall received a lot of complaints about spontaneous trade.

«The residents complained that it was impossible to walk along the sidewalk because of the merchants. The administration’s employees gave the sellers a week to stop breaking the law. We wrote them an official notice. The administration proposed to hold negotiations with the management of Alamedin market about the possibility of providing trading places on the market’s territory. However, spontaneous merchants do not want to leave their places, citing the fact that they do not have documents for the sale of goods. The managers of the market are ready to allocate places for them,» Azamat Japarov said.