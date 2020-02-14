16:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sellers of Alamedin market hold rally in Bishkek

Sellers of Alamedin market hold a protest at the building of Sverdlovsky district administration. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

The protesters trade near a gas filling station located at the market. But the market’s management forbids them to work there and are trying to relocate them into the territory of the market. Traders ask the City Hall to allow them to work on their original places.

The Head of the Office of the Sverdlovsky district administration, Azamat Japarov, confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. According to him, about 40 people came to the building of the district administration. Earlier, the City Hall received a lot of complaints about spontaneous trade.

«The residents complained that it was impossible to walk along the sidewalk because of the merchants. The administration’s employees gave the sellers a week to stop breaking the law. We wrote them an official notice. The administration proposed to hold negotiations with the management of Alamedin market about the possibility of providing trading places on the market’s territory. However, spontaneous merchants do not want to leave their places, citing the fact that they do not have documents for the sale of goods. The managers of the market are ready to allocate places for them,» Azamat Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/143646/
views: 75
Print
Related
Tokmak residents hold rally at White House in Bishkek
Another rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi
Presidential Administration's reply to REaction: Anti-corruption fight goes on
Rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi
Participants of rally in support of Batken sue Zhenish Razakov
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Participants of rally ask for meeting with President
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Participants of rally in support of Batken demand resignation of Zhenish Razakov
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
14 February, Friday
16:04
Umut 2020 activists meet with representatives of President Umut 2020 activists meet with representatives of Presid...
15:41
Arms and explosives cache discovered in Issyk-Kul region
15:22
Chairman of Katran local council Saparali Borubaev arrested in Batken
15:09
Sellers of Alamedin market hold rally in Bishkek
14:56
IRI: 92% of Kyrgyzstanis consider corruption as biggest problem