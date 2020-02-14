14:54
Date of opening of Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia announced

The grand opening ceremony of the Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia is scheduled for February 27. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin will open the event. It will begin at the State Kremlin Palace of Congresses in Moscow.

Within the framework of the Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia project, a number of economic events are also planned: an Inter-Regional Economic Forum in Yekaterinburg; Kyrgyz businessmen and entrepreneurs are expected to participate in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, and artists — in the St. Petersburg Cultural Forum. Participation of Kyrgyzstanis in the innovative forums, which will be held in Russia, is also important.

Celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will take a special place in the program.

The decision to hold the Cross-Year was taken in March 2019 following the results of the state visit of Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan. The countries plan to host more than 200 events.
