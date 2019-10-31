Cross-year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan. Number of events planned

Cross-year of the two countries in Russia and Kyrgyzstan will give a new impetus to relations between the states. Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan and Russia have good relations, countries are considered as strategic partners.

«But holding of such events is a key to the future in network relations, when institutions, spheres, and industries work with each other. This brings a very big economic effect and opens up new horizons for cooperation,» he said.

Mikhail Shvydkoy noted that he met with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov and the First Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev.

According to him, it is planned to limit holding of events in Russia not only to Moscow, but also to cities where many Kyrgyzstanis live.

«The Kyrgyz diaspora plays a big role in the life and economy of Russia. These are businessmen, IT specialists, and other specialists, actually, like the ethnic Russians, who came to Asia at different times and stayed to live in Kyrgyzstan,» said Mikhail Shvydkoy.

According to him, the parties have already prepared a draft action plan, which is now being discussed.

«The Kyrgyz side offers a plan of 55 events, we preliminary plan about 150. I think that the opening will be in Moscow, at the Bolshoi Theater, at the highest political level in late February — early March,» he said.

Mikhail Shvydkoy added that it was very important for this year to become not only a year of culture, but also of improvement of economic relations, taking into account the needs of citizens.

«A number of economic events have been planned: an inter-regional economic forum in Yekaterinburg, Kyrgyz businessmen and entrepreneurs are expected to participate in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, and the artists — in the St. Petersburg Cultural Forum. Participation of the Kyrgyzstanis in the innovative forums, which will be held in Russia, would be important for us,» added Mikhail Shvydkoy.

Celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will take a special place in the program.

«We hope that the President of Kyrgyzstan will visit Moscow during the festive events. Participation of Kyrgyzstan’s soldiers in the parade on Red Square is being discussed as a reminder of the participation of the sons and daughters of the Kyrgyz people in the war,» he stressed.