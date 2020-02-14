Over 7,000 people recover from novel coronavirus

The number of people who have recovered from the new coronavirus in China has increased to 7,080 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of people who got infected with the new coronavirus in China has reached 64,429. During the day, the number of confirmed cases of the disease grew by 4,101 people.

At least 1,383 people died from the virus.

The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 51,986 cases of the infection, 1,318 dead and 4,131 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were registered is also increasing. As of today, 581 cases in 27 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Japan (28), Thailand (33), Singapore (58), Hong Kong (53), South Korea (28), Australia (15), Germany (16), USA (16) and Malaysia (19).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.