Man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for raping 13-year-old girl

A 24-year-old man was found guilty of raping a minor girl in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court.

«The girl is 13 years old. She often came to visit the accused. The man raped her several times. She could not tell her parents what had happened. The girl is the stepdaughter of the accused’s brother. During the investigation, the man pleaded guilty, but changed his testimony in court. Examination confirmed the fact of rape. The trial was closed. He was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison,» the law enforcement agencies said.