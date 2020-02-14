Conflict in Masanchi: Over 21,000 citizens return from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan

Over 24,000 people have entered the territory of Kyrgyzstan through Akzhol, Ak-Tilek, Ken-Bulun, and Tokmok checkpoints from February 7 to February 9, 2020. The head of the Border Control Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Dzhalbiev told at a briefing.
All those crossing the state border had all the necessary documents. «However, there were citizens who did not have inserts on the citizenship of children — we did not let them through,» Nurlanbek Dzhalbiev told.
The Stater Border Service officials said the situation at all checkpoints is stable.
According to the official data of the authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, almost 1,000 people took part in the riots in Masanchi village and other settlements, 11 citizens died, 40 were injured, 50 were arrested. More than 30 residential buildings, 15 objects of trade, 23 vehicles were damaged by arsons.
An emergency situation regime was declared in Kordai district of Kazakhstan.