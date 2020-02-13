Kyrgyzstani wins second Weightlifting Tournament for 10 days

Kyrgyzstani Bekdoolot Rasulbekov took the 1st place at the International Weightlifting Tournament. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Competitions were held on February 8-12 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Bekdoolot Rasulbekov competed in the weight category up to 96 kilograms. In clean, he lifted 168 kilograms, in jerk — 207. His result as the sum of two exercises is 375 kilograms.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstani Emil Moldodosov won silver at this tournament.