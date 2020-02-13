16:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani wins second Weightlifting Tournament for 10 days

Kyrgyzstani Bekdoolot Rasulbekov took the 1st place at the International Weightlifting Tournament. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Competitions were held on February 8-12 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Bekdoolot Rasulbekov competed in the weight category up to 96 kilograms. In clean, he lifted 168 kilograms, in jerk — 207. His result as the sum of two exercises is 375 kilograms.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstani Emil Moldodosov won silver at this tournament.
link: https://24.kg/english/143539/
views: 49
Print
Related
Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal in Uzbekistan
Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place at tournament in Iran
Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at Asian Championship
61-year-old athlete sets world record in weightlifting in Bishkek
Weightlifter Izzat Artykov wins bronze medal at Asian Games
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
13 February, Thursday
15:49
40 students from China return to Kyrgyzstan 40 students from China return to Kyrgyzstan
15:39
Kyrgyzstani wins second Weightlifting Tournament for 10 days
15:32
Two pedestrians injured, one killed in hit-and-run in Bishkek
15:23
Large number of citizens register in Osh city for a month and half
14:51
Fire breaks out at fuel and lubricants warehouse in Bishkek