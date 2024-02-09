11:36
Kyrgyzstan’s weightlifters win bronze at Asian Championships in Tashkent

Kyrgyzstan’s athletes compete at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The website of the International Weightlifting Federation says.

Kyrgyzstani Emil Moldodosov (up to 89 kilograms) won a bronze medal with a 352-kilogram lift.

Tatyana Melnichenko (up to 76 kilograms) also finished third. Her result is 219 kilograms.

Five athletes represent Kyrgyzstan at the championships. They will also be able to gain ranking points on their way to the Olympics in Paris.
