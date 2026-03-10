Another weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan wins gold at Arnold Sports Festival

Kyrgyz weightlifters continue to perform successfully at one of the largest multi-sport events in the United States—the Arnold Sports Festival, which took place in Ohio. The championship website says.

According to it, Bekdoolot Rasulbekov won the competition in the M110 category. 108 athletes competed in this weight category.

The Kyrgyzstani achieved the following weightlifting results:

snatch—165 kilograms;

clean and jerk—210 kilograms.

In the combined total, the athlete took first place and won the tournament’s gold medal. He received the Best Athlete diploma.

This brings the total number of gold medals won by the Kyrgyz weightlifters to five.

The Arnold Sports Festival annually attracts over a thousand weightlifters from around the world and is considered one of the largest strength sports tournaments in the United States.