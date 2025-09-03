18:52
Kyrgyzstan’s weightlifter Bekdoolot Rasulbekov wins gold in USA

Kyrgyzstani Bekdoolot Rasulbekov won a gold medal at an International Weightlifting Tournament in the USA. He himself reported on Instagram.

The VIRUS Weightlifting Series 2 tournament was held in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Kyrgyz weightlifter competed for the Marin Heavy Athletics team in the 110-kilogram weight category, where 37 athletes were registered.

In the snatch, Bekdoolot Rasulbekov successfully completed all three attempts, lifting 160, 167, and 172 kilograms.

In the clean and jerk, he also managed to lift the weight in three attempts, lifting a barbell weighing 200, 210, and 220 kilograms.

The total result brought Kyrgyzstan the gold medal of the tournament.

Earlier, Bekdoolot Rasulbekov won a bronze medal in the men’s 102 kilogram weight category at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, Turkey. He represented Kyrgyzstan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, where he competed in the 96 kilogram weight category.
