Kyrgyzstani Bekdoolot Rasulbekov won a small bronze medal at the World Weightlifting Cup, which takes place in Phuket (Thailand). The website of the International Weightlifting Federation reported.

In Group B he took intermediate fourth place with a result of 385 kilograms. His result in the clean and jerk—220 kilograms—was third among all participants.

Earlier, another Kyrgyzstani, Ishenbek Muratbek uulu, won a bronze medal at the World Cup.