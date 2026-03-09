Kyrgyz weightlifter wins gold at Arnold Sports Festival in USA

Kyrgyz weightlifter Emil Moldodosov won a gold medal at one of the largest multi-sport events in the USA, the Arnold Sports Festival. The competition took place from March 5 to 8, 2026, in Ohio, its website says.

More than a thousand weightlifters participate in the tournament annually. At least 102 athletes competed for medals in the same category with Emil Moldodosov. Following the competition, the Kyrgyzstani took first place and won a gold medal.