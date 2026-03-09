17:21
Kyrgyz weightlifter wins gold at Arnold Sports Festival in USA

Kyrgyz weightlifter Emil Moldodosov won a gold medal at one of the largest multi-sport events in the USA, the Arnold Sports Festival. The competition took place from March 5 to 8, 2026, in Ohio, its website says.

More than a thousand weightlifters participate in the tournament annually. At least 102 athletes competed for medals in the same category with Emil Moldodosov. Following the competition, the Kyrgyzstani took first place and won a gold medal.

The Arnold Sports Festival (formerly the Arnold Classic) is considered one of the most prestigious annual multi-sport festivals in the world. It was founded in 1989 by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Lorimer.

The festival takes place in Columbus, Ohio, USA, and includes competitions in bodybuilding, strongman, powerlifting, and other sports. Each year, the event attracts up to 200,000 spectators from around the world.
