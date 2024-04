Kyrgyzstani Ishenbek Muratbek uulu won a bronze medal at the World Weightlifting Cup, which takes place in Phuket (Thailand). The International Weightlifting Federation reported.

Based on the results of two disciplines in the weight category up to 67 kilograms, his result was 294 kilograms.

The Kyrgyzstani won a small silver medal with a result of 172 kilograms in the clean and jerk.