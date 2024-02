Bekdoolot Rasulbekov took second place at the Asian Championships, which takes place in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). The Asian Weightlifting Federation reported on social media.

In the weight category up to 102 kilograms, the Kyrgyzstani showed a result of 386 kilograms.

Earlier, athletes from Kyrgyzstan Tatyana Melnichenko, Emil Moldodosov and Nursultan Tarmalov won bronze medals.