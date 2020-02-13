46 teenagers commit suicide in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

At least 46 teenagers committed suicide in Kyrgyzstan in 2019. Deputy Parkhat Tulendybaev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

He recalled that body of a boy was found in the outdoor toilet of the capital’s school No. 16 on February 11. The teenager hanged himself on a cable from a surveillance camera.

«This is not a single case. There were 26 boys and 20 girls who committed suicide. The reasons why they do such things are different — lack of parental attention and lack of love. Many children live with relatives, because their parents are either divorced or work in other country; other children have problems with their peers. It is necessary to carry out and step up work on prevention of teenage suicide,» Parkhat Tulendybaev said.