14:35
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people

Over the past day, the number of people who got infected with the new coronavirus in China has reached 60,328 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

During the day, the number of confirmed cases of the disease grew by 15,146 people. At least 1,368 people died of the virus, and 5,995 recovered.

Most of the infected are in Hubei Province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 48, 206 cases, 1,310 dead and 3,441 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were registered is also increasing. As of today, 523 cases in 27 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Japan (28), Thailand (33), Singapore (50), Hong Kong (50), South Korea (28), Australia (15), Germany (16), USA (13) and Malaysia (18).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/143518/
