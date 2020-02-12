18:48
Weather alert: Snowfall expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow

Snow and drop in air temperature are expected in Kyrgyzstan on February 13. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, heavy precipitations are forecast in some regions of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad regions and in the east of Issyk-Kul region.

Packed snow and ice are expected on the roads, and snowdrifts — in the mountainous areas.

West wind speed will be 4-9 m / s, in mountainous regions with gusts of up to 15-20 m / s.

Avalanche danger persists on Bishkek — Osh, Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaiku, Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya highways due to precipitations and expected precipitations from February 14 to February 17 in the mountainous areas.

It is necessary to strictly observe a distance between vehicles of 500 meters on roads when driving through avalanche hazardous areas.
