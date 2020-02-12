11:12
Student hangs himself in toilet of school No. 16 in Bishkek

Body of a boy was found in an outdoor toilet of the Bishkek school No. 16 yesterday morning. The Central Police Department of Bishkek confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the body of the student was found by a school guard. The teenager hanged himself on a cable from a surveillance camera.

Police officers, as well as officials of the Bishkek Education Department, quickly arrived at the scene.

The boy was born in 2004. He is a student of the ninth grade of city school No. 64.

According to the Education Department, the child attended the school No. 16 from the 1st to the 8th grade. In April 2019 he was transferred to a private sports school (Tennis Academy).

At the request and initiative of his parents, he continued his education at school No. 64 in the 2019-2020 academic year.

According to teachers and social teachers, the teenager was from a good family, did not miss classes, did not participate in conflict situations, and went in for sports. He was an open, cheerful boy.

Yesterday, he attended classes at the school, took part in a rehearsal for the upcoming school festival after classes.

According to some reports, the boy’s parents are at a divorce stage, which may have caused the child’s suicide.
link: https://24.kg/english/143351/
views: 58
