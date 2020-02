Strict control over citizens arriving from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation is exercised at the checkpoints along the entire perimeter of the state border of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Border Service reported.

According to it, the border patrol units verify with information in the automated border control system for the recent stay in China of citizens crossing the state border.

«Citizens of the PRC are carefully checked and placed in observational premises for quarantine. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who arrived from China, are also in sanitary quarantine centers where they undergo a comprehensive examination,» the press service said.