Smuggled perfumes for almost 1 million soms were seized in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

Customs officers detained a Mercedes-Benz 412 D vehicle. When inspecting its cargo compartment, perfumery products of various brands were found there with a total weight of 3,543 kilograms. The goods were imported from a neighboring state in violation of the customs legislation.

«At the time of detention, the driver was unable to provide any shipping documents. The cost of goods is estimated at 986,832 soms. The collected materials were sent to the state agency in accordance with the jurisdiction,» the State Customs Service stressed.