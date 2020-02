Recruiter of one of the banned international terrorist organizations was arrested in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The 34-year-old A.A. is involved in transfer of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and other Central Asian countries for participation in hostilities as members of gangs in Syria.

Investigation authorities began pre-trial proceedings on the grounds of a crime under Article 395 «Mercenary activities» of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

The detained was placed in the pretrial detention center of SCNS.