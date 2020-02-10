10:12
Record batch of hashish and methamphetamine seized in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan seized the largest batch of hashish and methamphetamine over the past few years. Press service of the law enforcement ministry reported.

Activities of an international group of drug dealers were suppressed during joint operational-investigative measures.

«At least 274 kilograms of hashish and 3.5 kilograms of methamphetamine have been confiscated. Organizers of the drug trafficking channel were detained. Involvement of other persons in the international channel for the supply of narcotic drugs is being found out,» the State Drug Trafficking Control Service reported.
