Issyk-Kul region to host Kyrgyzstan Triathlon Championship

The Issyk-Kul Triathlon 2025 Championship will be held for the first time in the city of Balykchy, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, on June 29. The press service of the Triathlon Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«This is not just a competition — this is a real sports festival that will open a new chapter in the history of the city and the entire Issyk-Kul region! The strongest triathletes of the country will gather at the foot of the mountains and on the shore of the pearl of Kyrgyzstan to test their strength and inspire residents to exercise and lead a healthy lifestyle,» the organizers promise.

The following categories of participants will take part in the championship:

Professional athletes:

Children 9-10 years old;

Children 11-12 years old;

U15;

Junior;

Elite;

para-athletes.

Amateurs:

Men and women aged 18 and over.

The races will take place along the picturesque streets of the city, promising a vibrant atmosphere, an exciting program, and plenty of emotions for both participants and spectators.

To ensure the safety of everyone involved, several streets in Balykchy will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: