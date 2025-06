Athletes from Kyrgyzstan took part in the IronWind 113 triathlon competition in Azerbaijan on Pirallahi Island in Nerekend Park on June 8. Alena Puchkina, vice-president of the Triathlon Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, told 24.kg news agency.

Alena Puchkina — 1st place in the absolute among all women;

Mirbek Toktogaraev — 2 nd place in the 35-39 category;

place in the 35-39 category; Nazira Tokoeva — 1 st place in the 40-44 category;

place in the 40-44 category; Yevgeniya Bulgakova — 4th place in the 40-44 category.

The triathletes covered the distance: 1.9 kilometers by swimming, 90 kilometers by bike, 21 kilometers by running and took the following places: