The U.S. intends to help Kyrgyzstan improve air quality. The U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Donald Lu announced at presentation of a road map on improvement of air quality and urban space in the capital.

He noted that he grew up in Los Angeles, and at that time they had the worst air quality in the world. «I remember how, as a child, I coughed and went to the doctor because of my asthma,» he said.

Donald Lu added that the situation in Los Angeles has changed today, air quality has improved significantly.

«We did this through technology, laws, and public education. First, California has the most stringent laws in the world regarding vehicle emissions. Secondly, all of our plants and power plants are equipped with technologies for cleaning the smoke coming from them. Lastly, city management, schools and parents worked together to tell the public when it is safest for the children to play and engage in sports activities outside or how to reduce car traffic using public transport,» Donald Lu told.

The head of the diplomatic mission noted that the American side wants to help Kyrgyzstan improve air quality, in particular, support the Bishkek City Hall and civil society organizations in developing solutions to the fight against smog.

«We are proud to provide accurate data on the air quality thanks to the installation of a monitor at the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek, which has been officially registered in the state registry of measuring means of the Kyrgyz Republic. In addition, we organize trips to the United States through exchange programs for your environmental experts, as well as organize trainings on this topic here, in Kyrgyzstan,» Donald Lu said.