Road map to improve air quality in capital presented in Bishkek

A road map for improving air quality and urban space in the capital, developed by the Center for Political and Legal Research, was presented in Bishkek.

As the developers noted, air quality research in the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic directly speaks of an environmental disaster. «Bishkek regularly takes the first lines among the cities with the most polluted air, and, according to the data of the international website www.airvisual.com, it topped the list on November 29, 2019,» the Center for Political and Legal Research reminded.

The organization noted that the main sources of air pollution are known; all branches of government and the municipality drew attention to the problem. In order to solve it and increase the effectiveness of measures, it is necessary to combine the efforts of both authorities, the public and the expert community.

The center believes that it is necessary to establish public control and monitoring of Heating and Power Plant emission; introduce a ban on the import and sale of fuel below K4 class in the Kyrgyz Republic; gradually convert municipal transport to gas and electricity; increase the number of buses and trolleybuses with introduction of special lines on the roads for them; create a system of paid, civilized parking lots in Bishkek; introduce differentiated electricity tariffs (summer, winter) to stimulate switch to electric heating in winter and etc.

In addition, it is proposed to combine efforts both for monitoring of air quality in Bishkek, analysis of proposed and ongoing measures to improve the situation, and for development and making of proposals for changing the regulatory framework and organizational measures.
