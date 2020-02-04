Head of RKDF nominated for post of Deputy Prime Minister

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev nominated Erkin Asrandiev, the incumbent head of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, for the post of the Deputy Prime Minister. It was announced today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on constitutional law, state structure, judicial and legal issues.

The former head of the RKDF will replace Zamirbek Askarov, who claims to be the Minister of Emergency Situations.

As noted, Asrandiev will oversee financial and economic issues, including within the framework of the EAEU. The Prime Minister noted that part of the authority would be removed from the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, who would be instructed to more carefully work out border issues.