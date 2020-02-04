Major championships canceled in Asia due to coronavirus

One major championship after another is canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

An Asian Boxing Tournament was scheduled for February 3-14 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. It was postponed to the beginning of March and transferred to Jordan.

Two tournaments were planned for track athletes in China — the Asian Championship (February 12–13 in Hangzhou) and the World Championship (March 13–15 in Nanjing). The first was canceled, the second was postponed to 2021.

The Asian Futsal Championship was supposed to start in late February in Turkmenistan, but it was postponed indefinitely.

Thailand planned to host the World Muay Thai Championship in March. It was postponed to the summer.

Kyrgyzstanis planned to participate in almost all of these tournaments.